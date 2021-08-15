USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,942. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

