USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $92,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 2,930,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

