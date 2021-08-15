USA Financial Portformulas Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $581.73. 262,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.