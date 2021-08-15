USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of USNA stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock worth $233,120 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $4,880,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

