Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Usio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Usio stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.74. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Get Usio alerts:

In other news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,495 shares of company stock valued at $378,306. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.