VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $148.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

