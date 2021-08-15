Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

