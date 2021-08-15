Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

