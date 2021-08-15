Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.