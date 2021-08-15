Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 1,575,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

