Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $36.55 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 112.2% higher against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $36.55 or 0.00078125 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $24.05 million and $453,108.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00135586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00155571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,721.38 or 0.99866321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00871574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 815,369 coins and its circulating supply is 658,074 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.