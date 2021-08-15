Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,672 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $357.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.