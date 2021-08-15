Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,533 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

