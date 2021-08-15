Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $94.54 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,217 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 4.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $94,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $594.03. The company had a trading volume of 259,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,530. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $578.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

