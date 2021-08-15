Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vectrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vectrus by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $47.37 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $555.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

