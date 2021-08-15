Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $555.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.