Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($12.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth acquired 772,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,475,000.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

