Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

