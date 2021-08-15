Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.