Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,130,000 after buying an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.59. 1,161,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,178. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

