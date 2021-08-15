Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $625.15 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200,300 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $625,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.79. 1,145,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.15.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

