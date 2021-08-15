Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. FIL Ltd grew its position in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,702,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 634,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Celestica by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 592,617 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Celestica Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

