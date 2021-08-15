Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,846 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.