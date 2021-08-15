Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 596 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $463.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $475.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

