Veriti Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 230,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

