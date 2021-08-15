Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,033 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICL opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

