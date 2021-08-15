Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF opened at $132.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.