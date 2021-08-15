Versor Investments LP Invests $427,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

NYSE:RH opened at $722.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $679.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

