Versor Investments LP Sells 18,100 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

