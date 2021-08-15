Versor Investments LP Sells 72,000 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,630,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,842,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 994,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

