Versor Investments LP Sells 800 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock opened at $353.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

