Vexanium (VEX) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Vexanium has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $282,566.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vexanium has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Vexanium coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vexanium Coin Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

