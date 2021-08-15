Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.220 EPS.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

