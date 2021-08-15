Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.