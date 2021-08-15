Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VTXPF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price target on Victrex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Victrex has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

