Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $132.33 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.58.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.