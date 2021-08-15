Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51. Vince has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Vince had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vince will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.50% of Vince worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

