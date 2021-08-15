Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a growth of 311.4% from the July 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VPER stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Viper Networks Company Profile
