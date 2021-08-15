Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 191,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 12,936,895 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 349,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 433,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 153,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

