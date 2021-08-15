Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 85.8% in July

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the July 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NFJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.58. 161,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

