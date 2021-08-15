VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

