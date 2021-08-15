Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases $89,250.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $712.23 million and a PE ratio of 68.19.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.