Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases $89,250.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $712.23 million and a PE ratio of 68.19.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

