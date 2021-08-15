Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 2,028,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,788,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.

Vivos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.