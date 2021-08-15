Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $44.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $129,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. 341,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,057. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

