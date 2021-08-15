Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

