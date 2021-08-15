voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) PT Lowered to $22.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 159.13% from the stock’s current price.

VJET stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.16. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.