Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of VMC opened at $189.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

