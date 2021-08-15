W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.94. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 29.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

