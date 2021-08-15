Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.