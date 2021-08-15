Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $7.19 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up about 3.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.